Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for further peaceful protests and urged supporters to sign an online petition demanding a recount of a presidential election. In a video posted on YouTube, Ms Tsikhanouskaya, who is in neighbouring Lithuania, also asked supporters to demand an official investigation into allegations that last Sunday’s election was falsified. She believes she was cheated out of victory in that election. The...