Belarus authorities free detainees as protests grow



MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Authorities have freed at least 2,000 people detained amid demonstrations across Belarus after a disputed presidential election as they sought Friday to stem rising public anger over a brutal police crackdown on peaceful protests and avoid Western sanctions. Many who were released spoke of brutal beatings and other abuse by police, and some showed bruises on their bodies. Some of them wept as they embraced waiting relatives. Demonstrators have swarmed the streets ever since Sunday's election in which officials reported that President Alexander Lukashenko won 80% of the vote to extend his 26-year authoritarian hold on power in Belarus. The protests continued Friday as...