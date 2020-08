The pandemic is helping the rich get even richer. It's time to tax their obscene wealth

Added: 11.08.2020 12:36 | 7 views | 0 comments

We are in the middle of an extraordinary moment in American history: a public health crisis, the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, the existential threat of climate change and a president who is moving our country in an authoritarian direction. In the midst of all these crises,...