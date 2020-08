Trump has a habit of seeking to bypass the US Constitution – here's why his latest executive order circus matters

Added: 11.08.2020 15:05 | 6 views | 0 comments

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Following weeks of negotiations with the Democratic-led House of Representatives on a large and urgently-needed coronavirus-led spending bill which failed to produce an outcome to his liking, Donald Trump makes a show of signing a legally...