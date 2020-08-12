Added: 11.08.2020 22:22 | 6 views | 0 comments

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has officially chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris, who ran for the presidency herself, is a historic choice: Sheâ€™s the first Black woman and the first Asian American woman to be a major-party nominee for the vice presidency. Among the candidates favored by Democratic voters in recent polls, Harris brings extensive governing experience to the position, though aspects of her record have long prompted progressive criticism. Harris has been in public service for decades; she was elected to the Senate in 2016 and served as the stateâ€™s attorney general and San Franciscoâ€™s district attorney before that. A former...