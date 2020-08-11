Added: 11.08.2020 7:33 | 11 views | 0 comments

Hong Kong (CNN)It's been less than six weeks since a security law banning secession, subversion and collusion came into force in Hong Kong. But it's already having a dramatic effect on the city's political, media and online spheres. On Monday, some 200 police officers raided the headquarters of Apple Daily, the city's most-read pro-democracy newspaper. A number of top executives were arrested, including the paper's multi-millionaire owner Jimmy Lai. Police said Lai faced charges of colluding with foreign countries, a crime under the new law. Lai had strong ties in Washington, particularly with the Republican Party, and has testified before US Congress in the past. Hours later on Monday,...