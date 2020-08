Don't be fooled by the myth of a 'migrant invasion'



Added: 11.08.2020 8:47 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: talksport.com



An invasion is what happens when a state uses military force to violently enter another country. It does not look at all like the recent images of small groups of people , many from countries that have themselves been invaded or bombed, crossing an international border in search of asylum. And yet... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Nia Long