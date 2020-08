Added: 11.08.2020 10:16 | 10 views | 0 comments

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Tuesday that they are investigating allegations from three families who say their relatives were killed by the military in a staged gunbattle and buried as unidentified militants. Police are taking “all necessary steps to ascertain facts” in the case, said Amritpal Singh, the police chief in Shopian district, where the Indian army said the gunbattle took place in July 18. The three young men — aged...