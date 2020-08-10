Added: 10.08.2020 22:18 | 6 views | 0 comments

Washington (CNN)As several countries come to the aid of warring factions in Libya, President Donald Trump has found himself caught in the middle of a group of strongmen he's forged close ties with during his presidency, prompting him to stay out of the fray and let them fend for themselves. Recent pleas by the leaders of Turkey, Egypt and others for Trump to get involved in the conflict have fallen on deaf ears, several foreign and US officials tell CNN. The Trump White House had taken an active interest in the conflict in 2019, reaching out to Gen. Khalifa Haftar, the warlord leading an offensive against the country's United Nations-backed government. But in recent months, the President's...