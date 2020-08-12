Added: 10.08.2020 22:18 | 5 views | 0 comments

MINSK, Belarus - Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko warned Monday that the opposition protesters who challenge the official vote results extending his 26-year rule will face a tough crackdown, deriding them as "sheep" manipulated by foreign masters. Dozens were injured and thousands detained hours after Sunday's vote, when police brutally broke up mostly young protesters with tear gas, water cannons and flash-bang grenades and beat them with truncheons. Rights activists said one person died after being run over by a police truck - which the authorities denied. Election officials said Monday that Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with...