Carrie Lam vowed to heal divisions when she became Hong Kong's leader, but her tenure has been marred by massive democracy protests and a crackdown by Beijing that prompted the United States to sanction her. In this file photo taken on July 06, 2020, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media about the new national security law introduced to the city at her weekly press conference in Hong Kong. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) The 63-year-old devout Catholic took over in March 2017, becoming the first woman elevated to the city's top job. But she was not popularly elected. Hong Kong's leaders are instead chosen by a 1,200-strong committee stacked with Beijing...