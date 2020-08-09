Added: 08.08.2020 16:46 | 10 views | 0 comments

JOHANNESBURG â€” The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began spilling tons of fuel. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced the development late Friday as satellite images showed a dark slick spreading in the turquoise waters near environmental areas that the government called "very sensitive." Mauritius has said the ship was carrying nearly 4,000 tons of fuel and cracks have appeared in its hull. Jugnauth said his government had appealed to France for help, saying the spill "represents a danger" for the...