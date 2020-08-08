ï»¿Saturday, 08 August 2020
18 dead as plane skids off runway in India
Added: 08.08.2020 11:27 | 3 views | 0 comments
Source: www.airsoftgunindia.com
An Air India Express plane with 190 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala, killing at least 18 people, officials say. The Boeing 737, en route from Dubai, skidded off the runway in the rain and...
More in article.wn.com
Tags:
Indiana
,
India
,
Dubai
,
Kids
,
Boeing
