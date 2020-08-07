ï»¿Friday, 07 August 2020
China Sentences a Fourth Canadian Citizen to Death on Drug Charges

(BEIJING) â€” China has sentenced a fourth Canadian citizen to death on drug charges in less than two years following a sharp downturn in ties over the arrest of an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei. Ye Jianhui was sentenced Friday by the Foshan Municipal Intermediate Court in the southern province of Guangdong. Ye had been found guilty of manufacturing and transporting illegal drugs, the court said in a brief statement. Another suspect in the case was also given the death penalty and four others sentenced to between seven years and life in prison, it said. Death sentences...

