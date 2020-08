Added: 07.08.2020 13:49 | 10 views | 0 comments

Hong Kong: Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong filed a court challenge on Friday against his disqualification from district polls, in a move which may have implications for this year’s removals of opposition candidates for the city’s legislature. Wong, 23, was the only candidate in district council elections last year to have been disqualified, with authorities saying his candidacy contravened electoral laws that bar "advocating or promoting...