Stimulus negotiations: Self-imposed deadline arrives with no sign of a deal



Source: www.chicagotribune.com



Washington (CNN)This was deadline day, the day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer were aiming to have a topline agreement. Yet, despite the fact that more than 30 million Americans are collecting jobless benefits, businesses are being forced to close their doors at a breakneck pace and the end to the virus isn't in sight, a stimulus deal isn't imminent. It's not even close. If the last 24 hours have revealed anything in these negotiations, it is that no one is coming to an agreement any time soon. This is closer to falling apart at this point than coming together. Congress is... More in article.wn.com » Washington, White House, Congress Tags: Democrats