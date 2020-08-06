Added: 06.08.2020 10:19 | 11 views | 0 comments

The city of Hiroshima in western Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the worlds first nuclear attack on Thursday. Three days after its Aug. 6, 1945, bombing of Hiroshima, the United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II and, more broadly, its aggression toward Asian neighbors that had lasted nearly half a century. Here's a look at that day in Hiroshima 75 years ago. Q. Why was Hiroshima chosen as a target? A. Hiroshima was a major Japanese military hub with factories, military bases and ammunition...