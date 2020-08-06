Added: 06.08.2020 10:10 | 12 views | 0 comments

Qatarâ€™s monarchy has financed weapons deliveries to the global terrorist movement Hezbollah, according to information uncovered by The Jerusalem Post. A private security contractor, Jason G., penetrated Qatarâ€™s weapons procurement business as part of an apparent sting operation. He told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that a "member of the royal family" authorized the delivery of military hardware to the US- and EU-designated terrorist entity Hezbollah in Lebanon. A dossier provided by Jason G. documented the role played since 2017 by a Qatari royal family member in a sprawling terror finance scheme. The Lebanese Hezbollah organization is an Iranian proxy Shia militia,...