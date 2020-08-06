Added: 06.08.2020 4:59 | 7 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a deliberate attack, even as officials in Lebanon and his own defense chief said it's believed to have be an accident. â€œWhatever happened, it's terrible, but they don't really know what it is," Trump insisted. â€œNobody knows yet." Investigators probing the deadly blast that ripped across Beirut on Tuesday are focused on possible negligence in the storage of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer, in a waterfront warehouse. The Lebanese government ordered the house arrest of several port officials in connection with the...