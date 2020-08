'Our identity has been robbed': life in Kashmir after a year of crisis

For the past year, Fayaz Tilgami’s poetry has spoken of nothing but loss: a lost home, a lost language, a lost world. “We have lost our existence; it has been snatched from us,” said the 70-year-old Kashmiri poet, his voice heavy with sorrow. A year ago, on 5 August 2019, the Indian government, led...