ï»¿Thursday, 06 August 2020
Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital

Dubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000 in a toll that officials expected to rise. Tuesday's blast at port warehouses storing highly explosive material was the most powerful in years in Beirut, already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections. Preliminary investigations, said an official, indicate that highly explosive materials stored in ward 12 were the cause of the blasts. Later, Lebanon's prime minister said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has...

