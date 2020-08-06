Added: 05.08.2020 13:09 | 11 views | 0 comments

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City AYODHYA, India (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the construction of a Hindu temple on a site that has been contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has sparked some of India's most bloody communal violence. The Supreme Court ruled last year that Hindus, who believe the site in the northern town of Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, be allowed to build a temple there, ending years of litigation.. Modi, whose Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigned for more than...