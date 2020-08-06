2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was impounded in Beirut's port after it was seized from an abandoned ship in 2014, years before the explosion

Lebanon's Supreme Council of Defense said that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been left in storage at Beirut port from an abandoned ship. The explosive chemical was stored there after...