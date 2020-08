Tropical Storm Isaias kills at least one on its way to U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands as it pummeled North Carolina and Virginia on a path toward Washington and other cities of the U.S. Northeast on Tuesday. The fast-moving storm unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across southeastern...