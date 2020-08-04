Coronavirus did come from bats, say WHO scientists sent to Wuhan



Source: www.who.int



The coronavirus outbreak came from bats and was probably passed to humans through another intermediary animal "host", World Health Organisation (WHO) scientists have concluded. The team of WHO experts visited the city of Wuhan, understood to be the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, to probe the origins of the virus and how it spread across the world. Scientists believe the virus jumped from animals to humans at a "wet market" in Wuhan. However, WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan said on Monday that this was not necessarily the case, and that "surprises were possible". "The fact that that fire alarm was triggered (in Wuhan) doesn't necessarily mean that that is where the disease crossed from...