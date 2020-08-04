Added: 03.08.2020 5:42 | 9 views | 0 comments

Washington has unveiled its plan this week to withdraw 11,900 troops out of Germany, as part of a sweeping troop re-organization that has brought condemnation from both parties in the U.S. Congress, as well as from European allies. Among the U.S. troops that would be withdrawn, about 5,600 will be repositioned to other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries, while the rest will return to the United States with some beginning rotational deployment back to Europe, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told a news briefing. The Pentagon chief claimed that the redeployment, which could begin within weeks, will strengthen NATO, enhance deterrence against Russia and improve U.S. strategic...