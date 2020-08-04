Added: 03.08.2020 6:18 | 11 views | 0 comments

The U.S. is the most militarized and warlike nation on earth. Most Americans donâ€™t think of their nation that way. Indeed, stating this fact often generates anger and outrage. However, what other state has gone to war so often since the Cold War ended? Certainly not the countries most likely to be on the Rightâ€™s "to bomb" list â€“ China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, or Venezuela, individually or collectively. The tally of nations droned, bombed, invaded, and/or occupied, threatened with war by the US, or attacked by other nations aided by America, over the last three decades is long: Afghanistan, Haiti, Iran, Iraq (twice!), Kenya, Libya, North Korea, Pakistan, Panama, Philippines,...