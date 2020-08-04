Added: 03.08.2020 8:13 | 8 views | 0 comments

President Donald Trump has no intention of “peacefully” transferring power if he loses the November election, according to House Majority Whip James Clyburn. Trump, who floated the idea of delaying the vote last week over fraud concerns, neither plans to leave the White House nor hold “fair and unfettered elections,” the Democratic Representative from South Carolina said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold onto office,” Clyburn said. “And that’s why the American people had better wake up.” Trump stirred outrage with a Twitter message on Thursday suggesting it might be best to “Delay the Election...