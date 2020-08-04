ï»¿Tuesday, 04 August 2020
Is Trump Gaming The Media And Americans With Tweets To Distract Them From Real National Emergencies?

Added: 03.08.2020 9:40 | 10 views | 0 comments

Source: www.themarysue.com
Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Long before Steve Bannon helped Donald Trump win the presidency, there was Arthur Finkelstein, a wealthy New York State-based Republican consultant who worked for conservative and right-wing candidates in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Central and Eastern Europe. After four decades of consulting leaders like Viktor Orban, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Andrjez Duda, he concluded xenophobic and nationalist leaders and parties in both Europe and the U.S. could succeed if they used the refugee and immigration crises in the Middle East which unspooled violence and unrest to unleash anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hate. As early as 2003 he believed...

Tags: Conservatives, Republicans, Donald Trump, EU, Canada, Middle East, Migration, Eastern Europe, Israel, United States, New York



