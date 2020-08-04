Added: 03.08.2020 9:40 | 10 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Long before Steve Bannon helped Donald Trump win the presidency, there was Arthur Finkelstein, a wealthy New York State-based Republican consultant who worked for conservative and right-wing candidates in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Central and Eastern Europe. After four decades of consulting leaders like Viktor Orban, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Andrjez Duda, he concluded xenophobic and nationalist leaders and parties in both Europe and the U.S. could succeed if they used the refugee and immigration crises in the Middle East which unspooled violence and unrest to unleash anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hate. As early as 2003 he believed...