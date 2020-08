Added: 03.08.2020 13:45 | 12 views | 0 comments

The election on 2 March pitted the 75-year-old incumbent David Granger, of the People's National Congress, against 40-year-old Irfaan Ali of the People's Progressive Party. Mr Granger declared victory days after the vote but international electoral observers said counting in Guyana's most populous electoral district, Region Four, had been "interrupted" and...