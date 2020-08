'It was fueled by hate and bigotry': one year on from the El Paso shooting

For Angel Gomez the sunny Saturday morning of 3 August 2019 was hectic in El Paso-Ciudad Juárez, the binational community in the west Texas borderland with Mexico. His community nonprofit, Operation Hope , was hosting its annual back-to-school event....