Added: 03.08.2020 18:42 | 11 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) joins fellow Democrats from the House and Senate to announce new legislation to end excessive use of force by police and make it easier to identify, track, and prosecute police misconduct at the U.S. Capitol June 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democrats introduced the legislation following the recent deaths of unarmed African-Americans in police custody, including George Floyd, and the nationwide demonstrations demanding an overhaul of law enforcement. (Photo by Chip...