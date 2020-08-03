Added: 02.08.2020 8:54 | 25 views | 0 comments

In one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests, at least 10,000 Israelis have protested in Jerusalem al-Quds, calling on prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over corruption charges and mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrators gathered at al-Qudsâ€™ Paris Square, near Netanyahu's official residence, on Saturday evening and began marching through the city center. They were packed, in some places shoulder to shoulder, entirely filling the areas barricaded off by the police. Similar but smaller anti-Netanyahu protests were also held at Charles Clore Park in Tel Aviv, near the premierâ€™s private...