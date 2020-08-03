Special Forces emails about SAS killings in Afghanistan 'deeply troubling', says lawyer



Added: 02.08.2020 19:12 | 22 views | 0 comments



Source: warsawinstitute.org



Internal Special Forces emails disclosed as part of a High Court case around the deaths of four Afghans shot by the SAS have been described as “deeply troubling” by a lawyer for a relative of the deceased. Documents showed that “immediate and serious concerns” were raised about the killings in Helmand province in February 2011, and members of the British Army were raising concerns at the time about a “pattern of killings by the same unit”, the solicitor said. The Sunday Times reported that internal communications between senior special forces officers showed serious concerns being expressed about the deaths of 33 people in 11 raids during a three-month period that year by one SAS unit.... More in article.wn.com » Afghanistan, Army Tags: AfD party