DHS opens investigations into intelligence collection on journalists



Added: 01.08.2020 2:46 | 36 views | 0 comments



Source: www.washingtonpost.com



(CNN)Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Friday directed the intelligence branch of his department to cease collecting information involving journalists and ordered a review of the incident that was made public on Thursday. The department "will no longer identify US members of the media in our intelligence products," he wrote in a memo obtained by CNN, adding that he is ordering an "immediate review of the circumstances surrounding the collection and dissemination of intelligence on US members of the press." The order comes a day after The Washington Post... More in article.wn.com » Washington Post, Journalists Tags: Washington