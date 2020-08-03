Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas on path to virus-hit Florida



Added: 01.08.2020 4:39 | 38 views | 0 comments



Hurricane Isaias lashed the Bahamas Friday as it churned toward Florida, bringing new dangers to a US state suffering record deaths from an unrelenting coronavirus outbreak. Soldiers carry out cleaning work on destroyed houses after the overflow of the Magua river due heavy rains caused by Isaias storm in the city of Hato Mayor, northwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on July 31, 2020. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP) The category one storm, packing winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) an hour, gained strength Thursday night after sweeping over the Dominican Republic. As of 2100 GMT, it was an expansive storm, moving northwest at a speed of 15... More in article.wn.com » GM, Soldiers Tags: Florida