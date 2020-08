Added: 01.08.2020 4:49 | 36 views | 0 comments

Baghdad, Aug 1 : The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's announcement of setting June 6, 2021, a date for early elections. "Early elections fulfill a key popular demand on the road to greater stability and democracy in Iraq," the UNAMI said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua...