(CNN)After overhearing constant racist and anti-immigrant comments made by his neighbors, Tony Martinez said he knew he needed to find a way to feel safer. He bought his first rifle last month, joined a gun club and has been visiting shooting ranges in Southern California on the weekends. "It's more for me to be safe from them," Martinez, 31, told CNN, referring to his neighbors in his Orange County community. "What if one day something happens, someone gets some idea?" Martinez is not the only Latino immigrant in the US who has recently felt more concerned for his safety -- last year's shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, jolted Latinos and immigrants across the United States....