﻿Monday, 03 August 2020
Trump’s DHS Is Treating Journalists Like Terrorists

Added: 31.07.2020 18:01 | 34 views | 0 comments

Earlier this week, the New York Times’ Mike Baker tweeted out the image of a Department of Homeland Security memo that had formed the basis of a report he had just co-authored. “We have low confidence,” the memo read, “in our assessment that sustained violence against government personnel and facilities in Portland, Oregon, since May reflects the enduring threat environment in the region because we lack insight into the motives for the most recent attacks.” That memo, and an internal FBI document also obtained by the Times, gave a glimpse into federal law enforcement’s view of the racial justice protests in the city: The feds didn’t seem to understand the nature of the demonstrations, but...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: FED, Government, FBI, Journalists, New York, Department of Homeland Security, Protests, Law enforcement



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Corruption

 

Couples

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Rape

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved