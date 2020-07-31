Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74



Source: www.businessinsider.com



Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 74. A post on Cainâ€™s Twitter account Thursday announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. Itâ€™s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending Trumpâ€™s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June. Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump. "We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight," read an article posted on the... More in article.wn.com » Donald Trump, President, Oklahoma Tags: Republicans