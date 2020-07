Added: 30.07.2020 13:24 | 4 views | 0 comments

LONDON — China on Thursday accused the United States of stoking a new Cold War because certain politicians were searching for a scapegoat to bolster support ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November. U.S. President Donald Trump identifies China as the West’s main rival, and has accused President Xi Jinping of taking advantage over trade and not telling the truth over the novel...