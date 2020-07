Trump Clings To Unproven Treatments As US Sinks Deeper Into Pandemic



Added: 29.07.2020 10:57 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: talkingpointsmemo.com



Donald Trump’s press conference quickly unravelled on Tuesday as he struggled to defend a video he’d retweeted that is full of false claims about the coronavirus and complained about his low approval rating. Reporters asked Trump repeated questions about his continued support for hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment a day after he retweeted several conspiracy theories about the drug. Multiple clinical trials have found hydroxychloroquine is not an effective coronavirus treatment, despite the president’s suggestions to the contrary. "Many doctors think it is extremely successful," Trump claimed when asked about the retweets, adding, "I... More in article.wn.com » President Tags: Donald Trump