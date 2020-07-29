Trump Clings To Unproven Treatments As US Sinks Deeper Into Pandemic



Donald Trumpâ€™s press conference quickly unravelled on Tuesday as he struggled to defend a video heâ€™d retweeted that is full of false claims about the coronavirus and complained about his low approval rating. Reporters asked Trump repeated questions about his continued support for hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment a day after he retweeted several conspiracy theories about the drug. Multiple clinical trials have found hydroxychloroquine is not an effective coronavirus treatment, despite the presidentâ€™s suggestions to the contrary. "Many doctors think it is extremely successful," Trump claimed when asked about the retweets, adding, "I...