Some 120 said to be killed or wounded in attack in Sudan’s Darfur region: UN



Added: 27.07.2020 10:03 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: heavy.com



KHARTOUM: More than 60 people were reported killed and nearly 60 others wounded during an armed attack in a village in Sudan’s restive Darfur region on Saturday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late on Sunday. The attack in Masteri village in the West Darfur state “was one of the latest of a series of security incidents reported over the last week that left several villages and houses burned, markets and shops... More in article.wn.com » Tags: DARPA