Added: 27.07.2020 13:06 | 3 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON D.C. : Scientists have discovered a unique enzyme responsible for the pungent characteristic smell we call body odour or BO. Researchers from the University of York have previously shown that only a few bacteria in your armpit are the real culprits behind BO. Now the same team, in collaboration with Unilever scientists, has gone a step further...