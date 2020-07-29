Global deaths pass 650,000 as fresh curbs urged



Officials around the world reintroduced a raft of restrictions Monday — from beach closures to quarantine measures — to try to tamp down coronavirus hotspots as the official global death toll passed 650,000. European countries trying to repair the economic damage caused by the earlier lockdowns struggled to balance keeping the lifeline of tourism open while guarding against new flare-ups of infection. Spain's tourism industry faced fresh misery after British travelers — and one major tour operator — canceled flights there following London's decision to reintroduce quarantine for travelers returning from the country. Hong Kong mandated wearing masks in public...