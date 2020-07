1MDB: Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak gets 12 years in jail



Added: 28.07.2020 12:53 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Kuala Lumpur:Update: Malaysian ex-PM Najib sentenced to 12 years' jail over 1MDB scandal. Earlier report A Malaysia court has ruled former prime minister Najib Razak guilty in the first verdict to come in the series of trials linked to 1MDB. Najib was found guilty on Tuesday of one count of abuse of power in the case involving 42 million ringgit ($10 million, Dh36 million) of funds... More in article.wn.com » Prime minister Tags: Malaysia