WHO Director-General Declares Covid-19 The “Most Severe” Global Health Emergency Ever Faced



Source: www.mirror.co.uk



The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus has said that Covid-19 is “easily the most severe” global health crisis the world has faced. During a press briefing this week, Ghebreyesus stated that “Covid-19 has changed our world,” and “has shown what humans are capable of – both positively and negatively.” The claim comes as global cases top 16 million confirmed coronavirus cases,... More in article.wn.com » Tags: ISIS