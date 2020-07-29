Added: 28.07.2020 17:34 | 5 views | 0 comments

Attorney General William Barr's leadership of Donald Trump's Justice Department represents "a direct threat to the country," House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said on Tuesday, accusing the AG of trampling on civil rights, neglecting to enforce voting rights, and shielding the president from various investigations into his alleged corruption. "Your tenure is marked by a persistent war against the departmentâ€™s professional core in an apparent effort to secure favors for the President," Mr Nadler said, addressing Mr Barr. Tuesday marks Mr Barr's first ever appearance before the Judiciary panel, even though he has been Mr Trump's attorney general for nearly a year and a half.