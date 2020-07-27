ï»¿Monday, 27 July 2020
Trump is calling protesters who disagree with him terrorists. That puts him in the company of the world's autocrats

Added: 26.07.2020 2:55 | 4 views | 0 comments

Source: theculturetrip.com
Source: theculturetrip.com

(CNN)Heavily armed, unidentifiable security agents dressed in camouflage have been snatching anti-racism protesters off the streets of Portland, Oregon, and bundling them into unmarked cars, with no clear justification. They're scenes you might expect to see in authoritarian countries, not in America. It turns out that among the hodge-podge of paramilitary-style officers wearing no name badges were many from the Department of Homeland Security, established after 9/11 primarily to deal with terrorism. More specifically, the officers were from the department's Customs and Border Protection agency, which is supposed "to safeguard America's borders" from dangerous people and materials. US...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: FIA, Department of Homeland Security



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

Movies

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved