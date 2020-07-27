Added: 26.07.2020 11:42 | 5 views | 0 comments

When Srebrenica fell to a Serb separatist attack 25 years ago, Bosniaâ€™s Muslim-led government was reeling from the mass killings under way in the small enclave. So Bosnian officials were stunned when Washingtonâ€™s immediate response was to coax them to make new concessions â€“ including acceptance of their countryâ€™s eventual partition on ethnic lines. Declassified documents from the period and interviews with some of the protagonists reflect the determination of Bill Clinton and his foreign policy team to find a solution to the three-year conflict at all costs before his re-election campaign began...